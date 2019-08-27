Rolex watch and gold ring stolen after man surrounded by group in Telford robbery

A gold ring was also taken when a man was surrounded by a group of men in the Sutton Hill area on Friday sometime between 11pm and 11.30pm.

West Mercia Police said the group demanded he hand over his belongings before taking the ring and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch.

Detective Gardner, investigating the incident, said: "An investigation is ongoing and a number of enquiries are currently taking place.

The ring

"This is currently being treated as an isolated incident and safer neighbourhood officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward.

"If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police."

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0019S of August 24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or or at crimestoppers-uk.org