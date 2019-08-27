Cannons stolen and eggs thrown in south Shropshire anti-social behaviour spate

In the first instance, a pair of ornamental cannons were amongst a haul stolen from the Bishops Castle area.

Between 9pm on August 13 and 9am on August 14, unidentified offenders broke into an outbuilding in Bishops Castle and stole a starter motor, some copper and brass taps and a pair of bolt cutters. Damage was caused to the lock during the break in. Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and quote reference 0294S 140819.

The cannons, which were worth approximately £500, were stolen from an address in Worthen between 8pm on August 13 and 11am on August 14. Given the time of these incidents, it is possible that the two crimes were committed by the same offenders.This offence has been recorded by the Police as incident reference 0243S 140819.

Meanwhile in Ludlow, there have been seven separate incidents of eggs being thrown at buildings and the safer Neighbourhood Team has identified and spoken to those involved.

Between August 14-16, there were seven reports to the Police from a number of different addresses in Ludlow where youths had been seen to throw eggs at properties. This behaviour had caused alarm and distress to the victims.

Following an investigation by the Safer Neighbourhood Team, those responsible for the egg throwing have been dealt with accordingly.

Anti-social behaviour letters were sent to their parents to bring to their attention the behaviour of their children and to ask for their assistance in addressing this unacceptable behaviour and they have warned that if the behaviour continues, there are other measures that can be taken.