Oswestry police vow to tackle boys racers
Police are warning that they will act over reports of 'boy racers' on the streets of Oswestry and the town's car parks.
Officers say that they have had several reports of nuisance caused by cars round the Oak Street car park.
One incident was reported at 10.30pm on August 14, with another at 9.15pm on August 17.
Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere in Oswestry, police say.
