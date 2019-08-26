Menu

Advertising

Oswestry police vow to tackle boys racers

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Police are warning that they will act over reports of 'boy racers' on the streets of Oswestry and the town's car parks.

Officers say that they have had several reports of nuisance caused by cars round the Oak Street car park.

One incident was reported at 10.30pm on August 14, with another at 9.15pm on August 17.

Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere in Oswestry, police say.

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News