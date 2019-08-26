Menu

Inquest update on Shropshire murder victim Archie Spriggs, 7

By Keri Trigg | Published:

An update in the inquest into the death of murdered Shropshire schoolboy Archie Spriggs is expected this week.

Archie Spriggs

The seven-year-old was killed by his mother Lesley Speed, 44, at their home at Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on September 21, 2017. She was at the time involved in a custody battle with Archie's father.

Speed was jailed for life last year after being found guilty of her son's murder.

At an initial pre-inquest review in July it was agreed that West Mercia Police, Rushbury Primary School and Speed's GP should be involved in proceedings.

A second pre-inquest review is to be held at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, ahead of the full inquest which is scheduled for later in the year.

