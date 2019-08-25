Advertising
Crashed pick-up truck abandoned on Telford roundabout
This pick-up truck was found crashed and abandoned on a roundabout in Telford.
Police said they would be checking that the registered driver was safe and well.
OPU Shropshire tweeted: "Vehicle found crashed and abandoned in the centre of a roundabout in Telford. A safe and well check will be completed on the registered and insured parties. OZ21 2658 & 2938."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.