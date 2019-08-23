Pair plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis

Afas Uddin and Lisa Harbun both entered guilty pleas at Shrewsbury Crown Court to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between August and September last year.

They had been expected to stand trial in the next few weeks, until they changed their pleas on Wednesday.

Uddin also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He had earlier admitted possession of cannabis.

Uddin, 28, and Harbun, 24, both of Heol Powys, Machynlleth, will be sentenced on all counts on September 13.

Uddin is represented by Jonathan Austin and Harbun by Ffion Tomos.

Judge Anthony Lowe warned the couple that the sentencing judge would consider all options, including jail time.