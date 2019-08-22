Police could return to Shifnal 'next week' if given go-ahead

The new blueprints for Shifnal's community hub are currently being assessed by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, as the council's talks to base a number of officers in the building remain a priority.

Mayor of Shifnal, councillor Robert Harrop, also confirmed the town's CCTV will be permanently housed in the building off Tudor Way and discussions have also begun to have the system monitored 24 hours a day.

This comes after the community centre, based in the old police station which was used by the force until 2015, was reopened by Second World War Veteran Les Cherrington last Friday.

Councillor Harrop said the conversation between the town council and West Mercia Police to reinstate police officers in Shifnal has been ongoing since the station first closed its doors.

He said unlike other towns in the county, Shifnal has retained its former police station to be used as a base for a police presence.

"The town clerk has spoken with the PCC's office looking to scope out where they want to be," he said.

"The fundamental point is unlike many other towns that have allowed their police stations to be sold off, we're working with the police saying it's here, there's the room and the facilities.

"We have a good relationship with West Mercia Police and the willingness to engage so we can get a significant or proportionate representation of police in the town.

"The number one target is to get the police to the station where they should be."

A number of Shifnal residents have expressed their support for the council, saying a police presence would provide reassurance to members of the public.

Ann Brown, 64, was at the opening of the community hub and saw the space which could be occupied by West Mercia Police.

She said: "It's great to have this space reopened for the community's use. We've had a great turnout at the opening event but we want to see police here.

"That is the main thing we've been wanting for a while and I think if that happens it'll be such a good thing for the town."

The Police and Crime Commissioner has confirmed he is considering the proposal and is in the early stages of discussing a possible co-location of officers in the centre.