Drugs seized and man arrested in Shrewsbury raid
A man in his 20s has been arrested and drugs recovered after police executed a warrant on an address in Shrewsbury.
Police visited a property in Benbow Close.
The arrest and drugs were at a separate address. The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A/B and is in custody.
Weapons and phones were among items retrieved.
Equipment used in the production of drugs was also seized.
