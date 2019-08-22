Menu

Drugs seized and man arrested in Shrewsbury raid

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man in his 20s has been arrested and drugs recovered after police executed a warrant on an address in Shrewsbury.

Police visited a property in Benbow Close.

The arrest and drugs were at a separate address. The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A/B and is in custody.

Weapons and phones were among items retrieved.

Equipment used in the production of drugs was also seized.

