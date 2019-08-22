Drugs seized and man arrested in Shrewsbury raid

Police visited a property in Benbow Close.

You said we did ....drugs warrant on peoperty in shrewsbury . Positive find enquires on going pic.twitter.com/s0LVP7XdWp — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) August 22, 2019

The arrest and drugs were at a separate address. The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A/B and is in custody.

Weapons and phones were among items retrieved.

Today the team have assisted Shrewsbury CID with a drugs warrant in Shrewsbury. A quantity of drugs, weapons & other items have been seized. A male was arrested and from another address where further drugs were located and seized. #yousaidwedid @SuptMoLansdale @BillySc22733819 pic.twitter.com/pK1Pxgc1b9 — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) August 22, 2019

Equipment used in the production of drugs was also seized.