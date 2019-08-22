Menu

Court date for man accused of causing injury by dangerous driving in Market Drayton

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A crown court date has been set for a man accused of causing serious injury to a motorcyclist by dangerous driving on a road near Market Drayton.

Rauhan Munir Aziz is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in relation to a crash which happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9 last year.

The 23-year-old, of 630 Fox Hollies Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, gave no indication of a plea at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with causing serious injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.

He is also charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The injured man suffered lifelong injuries to his arms, back and legs.

