Court date for man accused of causing injury by dangerous driving in Market Drayton
A crown court date has been set for a man accused of causing serious injury to a motorcyclist by dangerous driving on a road near Market Drayton.
Rauhan Munir Aziz is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in relation to a crash which happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9 last year.
The 23-year-old, of 630 Fox Hollies Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, gave no indication of a plea at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday.
He is charged with causing serious injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously.
He is also charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.
The injured man suffered lifelong injuries to his arms, back and legs.
