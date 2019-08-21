Telford sex offender caught by vigilante group after he contacted 'girl' on Facebook

Steven Jackson, 57, messaged 'Krystal' on Facebook in March last year, though unbeknownst to him it was a fake account and he was later arrested.

On Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, as well as making three category C indecent images of children.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to a third charge of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, and crown prosecutor Neil Ahuja said that it should lie on file.

He will be sentenced on October 14 after reports are compiled by the probation service.

In the meantime Jackson, of Benthall View in Madeley, must register as a sex offender.