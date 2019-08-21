Teenagers stole BMW and Volkswagen Polo in Shrewsbury burglary spree

James O'Keefe, 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a thieving spree between July 8 and July 10 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard they took a coat from one house at Wellmeadow Gardens on July 8, and then at some point stole keys, a phone and a wallet from a second house in Crowmeole Drive.

They admitted stealing a BMW and a Volkswagen Polo.

The younger boy also pleaded guilty to driving the stolen BMW dangerously in the Wrexham area on July 9.

Both boys, who are from Liverpool, were warned to expect to go to jail when they appear in court to be sentenced on September 16.

Judge Jonathan Gosling told them: "I'm sure you both realise you're going to be locked up for this."

O'Keefe, of Colby Close, Liverpool, and the 17-year-old were both represented in court by Andrew Green, and the crown by Ian Ball.