South Shropshire burglaries may be linked, say police

Valuable metal was stolen from Bishop's Castle and ornaments were taken from an address in Worthen last week.

Between 9pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday , thieves broke into an outbuilding in Bishop's Castle and stole a starter motor, some copper and brass taps and a pair of bolt cutters.

Thieves also broke into an address in Worthen between 8pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday , stealing a pair of ornamental cannons worth approximately £500.

Due to the timing of these incidents, police say it is possible they were committed by the same offenders.

Anybody with any information can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org