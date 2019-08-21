Man finds motorbike in woods near Bridgnorth after watching group of thieves steal it

The man, who lives in Highley, was awoken at about 6am on Wednesday, August 14, by a group of men stealing his bike.

West Mercia Police were called and sent to the area but did not catch the offenders.

Later that day, the victim followed the direction of the thieves and found his bike in a woods a short distance from his address covered in branches.

Police said it is likely the offenders abandoned the bike as they were disturbed and may have been intending to return and take it away later.

Anyone with any information should call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0076S140819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org