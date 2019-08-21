Calls for all police to carry Tasers

But while some forces in the West Midlands have increased the number of officers carrying the weapons, they are unlikely to follow the lead of Northamptonshire Police which has announced it will be issuing all officers with Tasers.

The Northamptonshire force's announcement came as a 20-year-old man appeared in court for the first time charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper last week.

Jed Foster, 20, denied the charge when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court yesterday.

See also:

Residents of Wellington, Telford, held a silent vigil outside the town's police station at the weekend.

West Midlands Police has spent £3 million on a scheme which will see the number of Tasers doubled from 643 to 1,441 by early next year.

They are also being equipped with the latest Taser X2 devices, which can be fired twice before requiring a reaload.

Advertising

But the force's police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said he did not believe it was necessary for all officers to carry one.

He said that the latest investment struck the right balance.

David Jamieson

"I have invested in doubling the number of officers at West Midlands Police who carry and are trained to use Tasers," said Mr Jamieson.

Advertising

"This increase in the number of officers carrying Tasers helps protect officers and the public against growing threats faced, while not undermining the long standing British tradition of unarmed policing."

Mr Jamieson added that scrutiny of how officers deployed Tasers was vital.

He said all incidences of Taser use were recorded on police body cameras and scrutinised by panels made up from members of the public.

"I maintain close oversight of Taser usage ensuring it is used proportionately and fairly."

Matthew Ellis, police and crime commissioner for Staffordshire, said a budget was available to equip all officers with Tasers if needed. But he said it was also important to recognise that many police officers did not wish to carry the devices, and it was a question of striking a balance.

"I think it's a moving situation," he said. "We owe it to our police officers to protect them and give them the best equipment possible, but not all officers want to carry a Taser."

Mr Ellis said the need for Tasers varied from force to force.

Matthew Ellis

"The vast majority of police officers don't face that sort incident, but at the same time things do seem to be getting more violent, so if the Chief Constable wants to provide Tasers for all officers, the budget is there.

"Everybody who needs a Taser has one."

John Campion, police and crime commissioner for West Mercia, said the decision on whether or not officers should carry Tasers was entirely at the discretion of Chief Constable Anthony Bangham.

John Campion

“Our police do a difficult and challenging role keeping us safe," he said.

"I support the use of taser and other police equipment, used in a proportional way. I support the Chief Constable’s current view on taser deployment, and will continue to ensure our police officers have the right equipment.”