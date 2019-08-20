Warning to youngsters after Ludlow houses egged

Letters were sent to the youngsters' parents after seven incidents were reported to Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team between August 14 and 16.

The group had targeted several houses in the town, causing distress to the residents.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Anti-social behaviour letters have been sent to their parents to bring to their attention the behaviour of their children and to ask for their assistance in addressing this unacceptable behaviour.

"If the behaviour continues, there are other measures that can be taken."