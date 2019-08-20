Menu

Telford man, 50, had hundreds of child sex images

Telford

A Telford man has pleaded guilty to making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Christopher Pritchard, 50, admitted three offences including making four moving images of category A, the most serious kind.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Pritchard also admitted having 200 category C still and moving images, and one category B photograph.

The images were discovered in August 2017.

Kevin Jones, defending, applied for reports to be completed before Pritchard is sentenced on September 23.

Pritchard, of Proctors Place, Wrockwardine Wood, was bailed and ordered to register as a sex offender within 36 hours.

