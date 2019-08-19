Man accused of seriously injuring biker on road near Market Drayton due in court

Rauhan Munir Aziz, 23, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court in relation to a crash which happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass on September 9 last year.

He is charged with causing serious injury to Peter Welch by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Astra, dangerously. And charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The Astra was travelling towards Hinstock, while the motorcycle was heading in the direction of Newport close to the junction with Marsh Lane at about 6pm when the collision happened.

The injured man suffered serious injuries to his arms, back and legs.

Aziz, is from Hall Green, in Birmingham.