£500 fine for fly-tipper who dumped 27 bags outside village hall

The fly-tipping at Llandrinio village hall cost Clarence Taylor £525 when he appeared before magistrates in Llandrindod Wells.

Taylor, 52, of Chestnut View Road on the Oldford Estate, was found guilty of fly tipping.

The court heard that in March Taylor drove his Mercedes and trailer full of domestic refuse from his home in Welshpool out to Llandrinio village hall and dumped 27 black bags plus additional bulky items in and around the bottle banks on the village hall car park.

A review of the CCTV footage found the entire incident had been caught on camera.

The council has been working in partnership with national agency Fly-tipping Action Wales using night-time infra-red surveillance technology at fly tipping hot spots.

Taylor was positively identified from the CCTV footage by a waste enforcement officer who recognised him having previously interviewed him under caution in relation to fly-tipping incident at Welshpool cemetery in 2018.

He was found guilty by a panel of three Magistrates at Llandrindod Wells Justice Centre and fined £200, with £300 cleaning/disposal and legal costs for and £25 victim surcharge.

Powys Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member responsible for waste management, said: “Fly tipping is a criminal offence which blights our communities and costs taxpayers’ money to clear up.

"We are clamping down on this anti-social and illegal activity with increase monitoring and enforcement.

“These offences included large volumes of waste dumped next to a village hall and adjacent to a children’s playground.

"We hope the level of fine sends a clear message that the council we will not hesitate using the criminal justice system to clamp down on this type of anti-social behaviour.”