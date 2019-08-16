Shropshire and Mid Wales have among lowest vehicle vandalism rates nationally

Police data checks by insurance finder MoneySuperMarket showed that the West Mercia force which covers Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Kidderminster recorded some of the lowest number of incidents per 1000 of the population.

Telford borough recorded 660 offences, and Shropshire 866 offences. Meanwhile Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 318 offences in the Powys area.

The offences took place between April 2017 and March 2018.

The research also showed that Mercedes models and green and black coloured cars in general were the most likely cars to be vandalised.

MoneySuperMarket's consumer affairs spokesperson Rachel Wait said: “Only one in four victims of vandalism decide to report the incident to their insurance company, possibly due to concerns about losing their no-claims discount.

"However, some insurance providers protect a driver’s no-claims bonus for cases of vandalism, so it’s worth double checking your policy as you may be protected without realising.

“A comprehensive car insurance policy is likely to cover you for these offences, as opposed to a third-party policy. Be sure to shop around for the best deal online and look out for vandalism cover in your policy for peace of mind. ”

It also found that vehicles were three times more likely to be vandalised in South Nottinghamshire than the rest of the UK.