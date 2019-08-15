Vehicles worth £70k - including a £30k BMW - stolen in Oswestry car dealer raid

Thieves smashed their way into the offices of Oswestry used car centre on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate and took office equipment and keys to cars on the forecourt.

They were then able to make off with three vehicles including a top of the range, £30,000 BMW M5 car.

The centre says it is offering a substantial reward for the recovery of the vehicles and information that leads to the burglars.

A gang is thought to be responsible for the raid, with the three vehicles driven away from the unit at Maesyclawdd on the industrial estate.

It is the lastest in a series of break-ins targeting the business park on the edge of Oswestry.

The burglary took place between about 11pm on Thursday and 1.30am Friday. Owner of the business, Christine Evans, today appealed to anyone who had information about the break-in to contact police.

“They used an angle grinder to break into site and then smashed windows to the office. There are always lorries parked up on the road so I would imagine that the drivers in the lorries overnight would have heard something.”

“They took a number of keys by breaking into a locked cupboard which they then used three to steal the vehicles, including the BMW and a Land Rover Autobiography.”

Among the equipment taken from the office was a £7,000 scanner and a jump start pack.

"A substantial reward is offered for the recovery and information on where these vehicles are and persons responsible . All information will be treated in strict confidence," she said.

The centre said the M5 is a very distinct car with a carbon fibre rear diffuser, wind deflectors, spoiler and shark fin.

"It has a modified exhaust system so its extremely loud," the centre said in a facebook message asking for help in tracing it.

She said security on the site had now been strengthened.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Over recent months there have been a number of raids on businesses on the industrial estate.

Earlier this summer police said five businesses were broken into in just one night.

The Oswestry BID team has been in talks about extending the town's CCTV system to take in the area to try to deter thieves targeting the site.