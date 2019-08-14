Paedophile guilty of 28 sex offences against girls young as three

Allan Brown, 38, sobbed in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court as he admitted seven charges of rape, two of attempted rape, three of sexual assault by penetration, four of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and 12 of sexual assault against a child under 13.

He committed the crimes between April 2004 and June this year.

Brown, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced on September 16 after the case was adjourned for reports.

Judge Jonathan Gosling told him: "I am not going to sentence you today. You will be remanded in custody in the mean time."