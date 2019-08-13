Teenagers caught with kitchen knife and flick knife admit Telford stabbing

Connor Shepherd, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, both pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and having knives at Waltondale, Woodside, on February 18 this year.

Their 17-year-old victim was found at about 11.20pm and taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

The pair were due to stand trial on Monday, but both changed their plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Both were remanded in custody and their case was adjourned.

They will be sentenced at a later date after reports are completed.

The 16-year-old, who is from Telford, admitted having an eight-inch kitchen knife, while Shepherd, of Willowfield in Woodside, Telford, admitted having a six-inch flick knife.

The younger boy’s legal representative, Adrian Roberts, said he had initially denied the offences after taking advice from family but changed his plea after taking time to reflect.

Shepherd was represented by Simon Parry and the crown by Amrisha Parathalingam.