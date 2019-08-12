Police officer injured as car hits high street wall

The car, which was being driven without insurance, was stopped by police in High Street, Clun, just after 4pm on Saturday.

During the incident an officer was injured before the vehicle hit a wall.

The officer received hospital treatment and has since been discharged, according to West Mercia Police.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested and has been released under investigation.

The nature of the injuries are not yet known.

Detective chief inspector Mike Nally said: "Thankfully the officer was not more seriously injured and has now been able to return to duty.

"An investigation is now on-going to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 528s 100819 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.