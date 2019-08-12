150 drivers prosecuted for ignoring no entry signs near Bridgnorth

They were all prosecuted for ignoring the no entry sign and exiting Old Worcester Road onto the A442 near Danesford.

Police initially issued a warning at the end of last year however recently have started to see an increase in the number of motorists ignoring the sign.

The junction is situated on a blind bend and no entry signs were put in place for road safety reasons.

Police say drivers who ignore them are causing a 'substantial risk' to other road users.

Police Constable Lee Barton, from West Mercia Police's operations policing unit, says if the information is passed to police, officers are not hesitating to pursue the motorists involved.

He added: "We're actively encouraging people to share any dash cam or CCTV footage they have of motorists committing driving offences and have been made aware the no entry sign on to the A442 is once again being extensively ignored. This clearly has the potential to cause a serious collision.

"Road signs, along with speed restrictions, are in place for a reason, and anyone who ignores them is risking not just their own safety but the safety of other road users.

"We want to make sure our roads across the county are even safer and are asking motorists to work with us and make sure they do not ignore these signs.

"Where footage is passed to us that clearly shows someone committing a driving offence then we will not hesitate to take action to pursue the driver and they could find they are faced with receiving three points on their licence and a £100 fine, attending a driver educational course, or ultimately being summonsed to court for the offence."

For more information about road safety visit westmercia.police.uk/roadsafety