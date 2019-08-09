Telford dealer stashed drugs at home where vulnerable kids lived

Police searched the home Neil Price shared with his wife and the three children they looked after in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill. They also found items at his stepdaughter's house in nearby Stebbings.

Officers swooped on February 23 last year, uncovering a haul of cannabis worth up to £1,600 and dealing paraphernalia, as well as 7,300 cigarettes and 13kg tobacco, worth a total of £6,700.

Prosecutor John R Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court: “When interviewed, he admitted he had been supplying cannabis and taking it himself. He said he had been dealing for four months. A mobile phone was examined and showed he had been dealing since at least July 7, 2017."

Price had a special guardianship order (SGO) for one of the children, and his wife, who was a registered foster carer, had the SGO for the other two children. That means they have parental responsibilty and the children are not in the care of the local authority.

Price pleaded guilty to being concerned with the intent to supply cannabis, possession of goods with the intent to defraud and possession of cannabis.

Simon Parry, defending Price, said: “He was selling to his friends to fund his own use. He retired to support his wife as a foster carer, looking after children with challenging behaviour.

“He had a heart attack in February this year. There would be a great impact on the family if he were to go into custody.”

Judge Anthony Lowe told Price: “The real aggravating feature is that you chose to deal cannabis and have it in the home when you knew you had vulnerable children. The very fact that they were in foster care means that they had problems, not of their own making. I don’t know if you are still looking after the children. You have put their future in jeopardy.”

He handed Price a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and put him on a two-month curfew. Price is next expected before the court for a proceeds of crime hearing on October 4.