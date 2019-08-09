Great War revolver in Shropshire gun surrender haul

A total of 103 guns were handed into police stations across the region, with 39 coming from stations across Shropshire.

Malinsgate Police Station in Telford saw 26 guns handed in compared to 13 at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Among the firearms was a Webley MK VI revolver used in the First World War.

The British Army service firearm was handed into police along with its original holster and ammunition belt.

A British Army Webley MK VI Service Revolver was among the guns handed in

Originally issued in 1917, West Mercia Police said it was typical of the types of guns handed in over the two-week period.

Most of the weapons will now be taken away, cut up and melted down.

Rare guns or those with high historical value may be donated to a museum.

Advertising

Ammunition

The force said a number of rifles, shotguns and pistols were handed in during the campaign, but a large quantity were unwanted air rifles and air pistols.

There were also 41 rounds of ammunition handed into police stations during the initiative.

Alex Gale, of West Mercia Police, said: “The firearms were handed in as part of the firearms surrender campaign, a national campaign in which West Mercia Police were actively involved.”

Advertising

A gun store following the campaign, containing a selection of rifles, shotguns and pistols

A similar firearm surrender campaign ran in 2017, which also aimed at taking guns off the street to reduce the likelihood of them getting into the hands of criminals.

Superintendent Paul Moxley, Telford & Wrekin Local Policing Area Commander for West Mercia Police, said the results of the scheme had been “encouraging”.

He said: “It is really encouraging to see people making pragmatic and positive steps to dispose safely of such items.”

Kidderminster matched Telford and also had 26 guns handed into its police station, while 14 guns were handed into Redditch Police Station, with 13 at Hereford and 11 in Worcester.