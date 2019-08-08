Man arrested in Shrewsbury drugs raid

Earlier today police carried out the warrant at an address in Whitehouse Gardens, Ditherington.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of with intent to supply class b drugs.

Drugs warrant executed in Ditherington this morning. One male in custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply #YouSaidWeDid #DrugsWarrant pic.twitter.com/r2qub7EhvL — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) August 8, 2019

A quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones were seized along with a stolen bike.

The man remains in police custody.