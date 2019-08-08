Advertising
Man arrested in Shrewsbury drugs raid
A man has been arrested and drugs recovered after a warrant was carried out in Shrewsbury this morning.
Earlier today police carried out the warrant at an address in Whitehouse Gardens, Ditherington.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of with intent to supply class b drugs.
A quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones were seized along with a stolen bike.
The man remains in police custody.
Most Read
Pictured: Dangerous driving convict jailed for drugs offences at Telford hotels with female accomplice
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.