Man arrested in Shrewsbury drugs raid

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested and drugs recovered after a warrant was carried out in Shrewsbury this morning.

The door to the property

Police gain entry

A quantity of seized drugs

Earlier today police carried out the warrant at an address in Whitehouse Gardens, Ditherington.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of with intent to supply class b drugs.

A quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones were seized along with a stolen bike.

The man remains in police custody.

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

