Jailed: Shrewsbury restaurant chef slashed waiter with knife over onion bhaji order

The fracas followed a row between defendant Anayet Babul and colleague Rajhu Hussain at the Shalimar takeaway and restaurant in Hereford Road.

Mr Hussain suffered cuts to his forearm resulting in damage to tendons, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery. Prosecuting barrister Mr Michael Aspinall said: “The defendant was the tandoori chef. Mr Hussain’s role was to take orders then go to the kitchen to pack up the orders before they were collected by customers.”

The court heard that, on Saturday, August 12 last year, Mr Hussain went to the takeaway at about 4.30pm to start work.

Mr Aspinall said: “He was the first to arrive.

“At about 4.40pm the defendant arrived and at some point the others also arrived. At about 5pm a customer came to pick up his order. Mr Hussain went into the kitchen to start packing up the order.

“He asked Bablu for the onion bhaji starter. It was not ready and Mr Hussain asked where it was. At this the defendant became angry.

“He asked Mr Hussain if he was mad. He started to shout.

Advertising

“He then walked towards Mr Hussain with fists clenched.Then Mr Hussain walked towards him with his hands raised, but not clenched.The others separated them and they returned to their duties. Mr Hussain gave the customer their order.”

Enraged

Mr Aspinall said: “A some point Mr Hussain had to go back to the kitchen and it appears to have been a normal busy afternoon.

“He noticed that the defendant was still mumbling.

Advertising

“Mr Hussain made a remark about him coming to work late and this appears to have enraged the defendant.

“He took quite a long knife with a red handle that was used to cut meat in the kitchen.

“He was waving it from side to side and as he did so he threatened to kill Mr Hussain. He used it to hit him and Mr Hussain raised his arms to protect himself.”

Giving evidence and speaking through a Bengali interpreter Mr Hussain told the jury he was left in pain and the wounds were bleeding.

He told the jury that Bablu had earlier said, “after work I will deal with you”. Mr Hussain said he was prepared to stand up to him and had replied “no problem, fine”.

He told the jury he walked towards the defendant because Bablu was swearing at him.

Mr Hussain said: “I went towards him with my hands in a fist. He got me in two places. He was waving it (the knife) and I was trying to grab it.”

Under cross-examination by Mr Simon Parry, defending barrister, Mr Hussain said he was not the aggressor in the incident and had not struck Babul with a pan. Mr Hussain told the jury: “There was no question of me hitting him with a pan. I did not attack him, why would I attack him?”

Bablu, 30, of Kent, initially denied wounding, but yesterday changed his plea on the second day of the jury trial. Judge Jonathan Gosling jailed him for 21 months for the assault.

The jury was discharged.