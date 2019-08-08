Menu

Items stolen from gravesides at cemetery near Market Drayton

By Lisa O'Brien | Market Drayton | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Items have been taken from gravesides at a cemetery near Market Drayton.

Police are appealing for information following the recent thefts at Stoke on Tern cemetery.

Incidents include potted flowers being taken between August 4 and 8.

Police say there have been reports of similar incidents over the last few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 291s.

