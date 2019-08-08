Advertising
Items stolen from gravesides at cemetery near Market Drayton
Items have been taken from gravesides at a cemetery near Market Drayton.
Police are appealing for information following the recent thefts at Stoke on Tern cemetery.
Incidents include potted flowers being taken between August 4 and 8.
Police say there have been reports of similar incidents over the last few weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 291s.
