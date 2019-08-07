Two arrested on suspicion of wounding after man injured in Telford

Both remain in custody after a man was assaulted in Wellington earlier yesterday.

Police said the man had been treated in hospital and had since been released.

A spokesman for Telford police said: "A man and a woman, aged 44 and 31, were arrested and a car recovered in Wellington earlier today.

"It follows an incident yesterday where a 31-year-old man was injured after he was assaulted on North Road near Spring Hill.

"He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

"The two arrested are currently in police custody."