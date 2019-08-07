Menu

Stolen bike left abandoned outside Church Stretton police station

By Aimee Jones | Church Stretton | Crime | Published:

A bicycle stolen from outside a shop was later left abandoned outside the Church Stretton police station.

A secondary school pupil who was in the town's Crossways Industrial Estate left his bicycle, valued at £450, outside a store when he went in to do some shopping yesterday.

On his return, he found that the bicycle had been stolen, police said.

Witnesses described the person who had taken the bike as a male wearing a grey jumper.

Officers put out a social media appeal for information and shortly after the bike was found abandoned outside the station.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

