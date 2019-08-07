Advertising
Stolen bike left abandoned outside Church Stretton police station
A bicycle stolen from outside a shop was later left abandoned outside the Church Stretton police station.
A secondary school pupil who was in the town's Crossways Industrial Estate left his bicycle, valued at £450, outside a store when he went in to do some shopping yesterday.
On his return, he found that the bicycle had been stolen, police said.
Witnesses described the person who had taken the bike as a male wearing a grey jumper.
Officers put out a social media appeal for information and shortly after the bike was found abandoned outside the station.
