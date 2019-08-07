Jailed: Recycling worker sexually assaulted Telford woman after stalking her from nightspot

Vasilic Tobos, 20, punched the victim and grabbed at her clothing at a bus stop, in Bridgnorth Road, shortly after 4am on January 27 this year. He had stalked her from a nightspot to the scene and he attacked when she ignored his attempts at conversation.

Yesterdayhe was sentenced to six years' detention at Shrewsbury Crown Court and may face deportation to Romania on his release.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told police her attacker spoke with a foreign accent and that she didn't see his face, describing that he wore a coat with a hood and big fur trim.

She had been waiting for her boyfriend to collect her after a night out with friends. As she fell to the ground she kicked Tobos which stopped him in his tracks and he fled on foot towards Blakemore, in Brookside, where he lived.

But security cameras had captured him following the victim, then heading away from scene.

Following the verdict the woman's victim impact statement was read aloud by Miss Jennifer Josephs, prosecuting barrister, who said the victim was already suffering from an anxiety related condition when she was assaulted.

She stated that she still suffers from panic attacks, "occasional nightmares" and "flashbacks but all I can see is the attacker's hood".

She also stated: "I wish I wasn't a victim anymore."

"I wish he would take responsibility for his actions," the victim added.

Tobos arrived from a rural part of Romania three months earlier to join friends based in Telford and find work. He had denied sexual assault.

Sentencing him to six years detention at a young offenders' institution Judge Jonathan Gosling said the defendant had been of previous good character and checks showed no offences recorded against him in Romania.

"You have seriously blighted her life affecting her enjoyment and feelings of security," the judge told him.

He added that Tobos may be deported, but that was a matter for the Home Office and not the court.

He must serve half the term before he is released. He will be made subject to the Sex Offenders' Register for life.