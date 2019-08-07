Menu

Burglars thwarted during attempted break-in at Telford cricket club

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Burglars were thwarted during an attempted break in at a Shropshire cricket club.

A number of unknown offenders tried to burgle outbuildings at Broseley Cricket Club some time between the evening of Sunday and Tuesday.

But West Mercia Police said the burglars failed to break through the strong security and locks on the buildings.

The force is appealing for information and anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0715S060819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

