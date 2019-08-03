Medication stolen during Llanymynech burglary

West Mercia Police has issued a warning after a premises was targeted at about 5am.

Among the items taken were vials of Ketamine (brand name of Ketamador), diazepam, morphine, Somulose, Atropine and adrenaline.

Adrenaline

Inspector Nigel Morgan said: "We are urging members of the public to be vigilant following the burglary this morning.

"The items that were taken are intended for livestock only and could potentially be fatal if consumed by humans.

"Our local safer neighbourhood team will be patrolling in the area but we would advise anyone who comes across the vials or any boxes of medication to hand them in to their local police station immediately where they can safely be destroyed."

Anyone with information, or who locates any of the medication, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 158S of August 3.