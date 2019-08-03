Llangollen care home worker stole bank card

Jill Rheade, 58, of Cottage Lane, St Martins, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to obtaining £556 by fraud during 13 days in May.

Magistrates decided that the case should be heard at crown court.

Diane Williams, prosecuting at Llandudno court, said Rheade was a laundry assistant at the Llangollen Fechan home in Llangollen.

Richard Williams, defending, said Rheade had a housing debt of £14,000 and had not targeted the victim but had gone into her room, seen the card, “and in a moment of madness took it”.

Rheade had worked at the 47-room home for three years.

She’d cut up the card and confessed to her manager and police were called.

“It’s a serious matter and she acknowledges that,” he added.

She had lost her job and was seeking another.

Court chairman David Subbachi said the case would be heard at Mold Crown Court on August 29.

Rheade was bailed.