Man arrested on suspicion of Oswestry woman's murder released on bail

Lauren Griffiths, 21, was found at a flat in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays at around 6.30pm on April 30.

A 22-year-old man, known to Lauren, a former pupil of the Marches School, was re-arrested at his home address in Wrexham on Wednesday morning on suspicion of Lauren’s murder.

Lauren’s family, who live in the Oswestry area, have been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We continue to receive information from the public, for which we are extremely grateful, and are keen to hear from anyone else who can offer information.”

Further tests and enquiries are being made to establish the exact cause of Lauren’s death.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who knew Lauren and may have spoken to her between March 2018 and April 2019.

If you can help, please contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence 1900154230.

Alternatively information can be submitted via the police major incident public reporting site via this link mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP19A84-PO1