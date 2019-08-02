More than 40 accidental 999 calls made to West Mercia Police in one day

West Mercia Police said that dozens of people had called the emergency line in error on Thursday.

Today officers warned those that call accidentally that they must stay on the line.

"If you do call 999 in error, don't panic," they tweeted. "Stay on the line and confirm to the operator that the police are not required.

"Please think carefully about how you store your phone and keep mobiles out of reach of young children."

Without letting the operator know everything is fine, police might trace the call to send officers to the area.

This could mean a waste of resource and, police say, could cost lives.

On top of accidental calls, those making hoax calls risk fines or even prison.

All calls can be traced, even from a withheld number, and all calls are recorded by police.