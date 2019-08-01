Menu

Police warn of distraction scam in Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Police in Oswestry are warning people to be on their guard for distraction thieves.

Police warning

Officers say that a scam is circulating in the area which involves two people approaching their victim, asking for directions.

"This is just a distraction technique, used to steal the victim's wallet or purse," a spokesman said.

"Keep your belongings safe and be aware of your personal space."

