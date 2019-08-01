Police warn of distraction scam in Oswestry

Officers say that a scam is circulating in the area which involves two people approaching their victim, asking for directions.

Recent scam. Two people approach victim asking directions. This is just a distraction technique, used to steal the victims wallet or purse. Keep your belongings safe and be aware of your personal space. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) July 30, 2019

