New fund to aid Shropshire slavery and human trafficking victims

The money, which has been provided by police and crime commissioner John Campion, allows West Mercia Police to provide individuals with immediate access to food, drink and secure accommodation for up to seven nights.

Victims of modern slavery and human trafficking are then referred onto the National Referral System, which is a framework for identifying victims and ensuring they receive the appropriate support – typically provided by the Salvation Army. Victims of forced marriage are referred to other charities.

Mr Campion said: " “Earlier this year I showed my commitment to victims of modern slavery and human trafficking by ensuring police have the resources to tackle this awful crime.

“I hope that the funding I have allocated to be used, when victims need temporary accommodation, will help bring them comfort and support before more permanent living arrangements can be made.”