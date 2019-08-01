Man followed woman from Telford nightspot before attacking her, court hears

Vasilic Tobos, 20, is accused of hitting the woman in the face before grabbing at her clothing at a nearby bus stop, in Bridgnorth Road, shortly after 4am on January 27.

Miss Jennifer Josephs, prosecuting barrister, said the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arrived at the pub alone and met up with friends there.

She told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the defendant was also at the late opening pub the same night with a group of his friends.

Miss Josephs said: "She left by herself at about 4am. She said goodnight to her friends and walked to the bus stop where she hoped to be picked up by her boyfriend. She realised that a man was following her.

"She noticed that he had on a coat with a big hood lined with fur or trim. At the time she could not see his face. He started to speak to her. She said that he sounded foreign.

"She ignored him and was using her phone. She tried to ring her boyfriend, but he didn't answer.

"The man then attacked her. He punched her face and as she fell to the floor he grabbed at her."

She told the court that the woman managed to 'boot' him in the stomach and he fled on foot. She said the sobbing victim then phoned the police to report what happened.

Miss Joseph said investigating officers checked closed circuit cameras in the area and were able to identify the defendant, a Romanian national.

Images captured by security cameras in the vicinity were played to the jury including footage of the victim leaving the venue and being followed moments later by a man matching the defendant's description.

Tobos of Blakemore, Brookside, in Telford, denies sexual assault.

The trial continues.