Drink-drive arrest after M54 crash in Telford
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on the M54.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision underneath junction 7 for Wellington.
Police said one of the drivers failed a breath test, blowing 59 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
OPU Shropshire tweeted: "2 vehicle collision on the M54 just underneath junction 6. The driver of one of the vehicles involved blew 59 at the roadside and is on his way to custody."
