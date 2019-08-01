Menu

Drink-drive arrest after M54 crash in Telford

By Ian Harvey | Wellington | Crime | Published:

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on the M54.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Two vehicles were involved in the collision underneath junction 7 for Wellington.

Police said one of the drivers failed a breath test, blowing 59 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

OPU Shropshire tweeted: "2 vehicle collision on the M54 just underneath junction 6. The driver of one of the vehicles involved blew 59 at the roadside and is on his way to custody."

