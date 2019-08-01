Dozens hit with tickets for illegal parking near Southwater

Lawley and Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team reported on Twitter that 35 tickets have been handed out in two days on Southwater Way.

Motorists who left their vehicles on the road, which is next to Telford Town Park and Telford Shopping Centre, were given the parking penalties earlier this week.

Residents have taken to the official Telford Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page to comment on the situation.

Rachel Marie posted: "They (police) need to keep this up. People just think they're a one hit wonder but they need to show that they mean business and people can't just leave their cars on double yellows."

Mike Price also posted: "About time. Wonder how many had a disabled badge though? It doesn't give you the right to park wherever you like."

Meanwhile, Chelle Louise Rushton posted: "They have been there every day since Friday last week. I work in one on the Southwater buildings and see notices on the windscreens every day I've been working when going to the car park."

Report by Jessica Goddard