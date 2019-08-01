Burglaries continue to fall across West Mercia region

Burglaries of dwellings have fallen six per cent, and of non-dwellings have fallen seven per cent, ahead of the national trend of a three per cent decrease.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has invested in a number of initiatives to protect homes and businesses from burglary including Smartwater technology, We Don’t Buy Crime officers and other increased resources around business and rural crime.

He has also invested in police resources, including increasing officer numbers and improved victim services, to provide the best possible service to those who are affected.

Mr Campion said: “I made a commitment to make our communities safer and this is just one example of how this is being achieved. The investments I have made are not only ensuring the police are better equipped to prevent and deal with crime, but enable the public to protect themselves longer term.

"My Smartwater offer still stands to those who want to take practical steps to continue to keep their communities safe.

"There are of course always areas we can improve on and I committed to ensuring we continue to work together to deliver the very best for communities across Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Other crime types including vehicle crime, bicycle theft, criminal damage and drug offences have also shown a continual decrease, in the most recent figures.

West Mercia Police deputy chief constable, Amanda Blakeman, added: “It is encouraging to see reductions in burglary, however that does not mean we are complacent and our efforts to reduce this even further continue. We know the huge impact being a victim of burglary can have on our communities and are grateful for the opportunity to work with John Campion to strengthen our response and help ensure we’re doing the very best for our communities.”

For more information on the PCC’s Smartwater offer visit westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/pcc-encourages-more-to-take-up-offer-of-smartwater