Vandals rip nets at Market Drayton football club

Market Drayton Town FC's ground at Greenfields has been hit by vandals several times in recent months, with chairs ripped up and broken glass scattered on several occasions.

Now the nets at the ground have been found damaged.

Assistant manager Nicky Roberts said on social media: "Market Drayton Town football ground is out of bounds to members of the public. It is private property.

"Yet again we have had kids down at the ground destroying the nets.

"It’s just general messing with them while we are trying to prep the goal mouth. They are tied up and they tried to rip them down to use them.

"Always on the pitch and in and around the ground. Trying to prepare for the new season and things like this do not help.

"From now on if any kids are found in and around the ground they will be told to leave, not asked.

"Unfortunate that we have to tar everyone with the same brush but we are trying to run a football club with a limited budget and having to then find money to repair damages is not good.

"The first game of the season is in three weeks.

"Please, please, please help us out. Thank you."

The first team will play their first game of the Northern League (South East Division) season against Belper Town on August 17.