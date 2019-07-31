Firefighters tackle car arson and large fire in Bridgnorth woodland

Crews were sent to a 4x4 vehicle that had been set alight and completely destroyed in Corner Woods, north of Dudmaston Hall in Quatt.

A fire engine and an off-road incident support vehicle were sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station at about 6.50pm on Sunday.

Due to the nature of the fire, a high pressure fogging pump and breathing apparatus were used to put out the car within an hour.

On the day of the fire a spokesman for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We’ve been out again this evening, this time to a car fire located in Comer Woods by Dudmaston Hall.

"Both the major appliance and Off-Road Incident Support Vehicle were mobilised to the incident due to the reported location.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire using firefighters in Breathing Apparatus and the high pressure fogging pump off the ISU."

Advertising

The incident is a suspected arson attack and anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

The day before, firefighters were alerted to a large amount of smoke visible for miles coming from a woods close to Alveley Country Park just before 8pm.

Three fire engines were sent including the incident support unit from Bridgnorth and Tweedale, as well as support from Hereford & Worcester Fire & Rescue Service.

Advertising

The incident involved a large unattended bonfire that was posing a risk to safety and crews extinguished it by about 9.15pm.

Bridgnorth Fire Station reminded residents to report any controlled burns and posted on social media: "Due to the location of the fire, an off-road vehicle was requested to support firefighting from Tweedale Fire Station.

"Despite the rain we’ve had the ground and undergrowth remains extremely dry and care should be taken when siting and lighting fires.

"If you intend to have a fire, please ring our fire control and report the controlled burn."