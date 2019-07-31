Boy, 15, with 'life changing injuries' after Telford brawl was Stoke City player

The 15-year-old had been offered a full-time scholarship at the club, where he played for the under-16 squad.

It is unclear how the serious injuries to his eye may affect his future playing career.

It is understood the club has been in contact with the boy's family.

Full details of his condition have not been released.

A 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have since been released on bail.