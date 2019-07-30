Telford teen performed sex act in video chat with 13-year-old

Thomas Underwood, 20, was 17 at the time when he was engaging in sexual chats with the girl through social media.

His activity was discovered when Sussex Police seized two tablets when they were investigating a non-related case. His victim was interviewed by officers.

Miss Laura Culley, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "She said that she met him on the internet. She told him she was 15 and he told her he was 16. It transpired she was 12 and he was 17. It wasn't until she was 13 that the offences took place.

"He asked for pictures of her breasts, bottom and private parts. She provided them after he made multiple requests. He sent her pictures of his genitals.

"He talked about sex and said he was horny, and would like to have sexual relations with her. They never met in real life."

Underwood also performed a sexual act on himself while in a video chat with her, and asked her to do the same. She pretended to oblige.

Miss Culley added: "He told her he loved her and wanted to be her boyfriend. There is a bit of emotional manipulation.

"She has been affected by this. She has been in counselling and has a lot of mixed feelings about these events."

Underwood, of Dulwich Grange, Telford, pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Carl Templar-Vasey, defending Underwood, said: "He has been on bail for two years and shown he has been able to control his behaviour. He has a partner and she knows about these offences. He has been diagnosed with ADHD and told he is on the autistic spectrum. He has received threats from vigilantes online. He knows what his did was wrong and unlawful."

Judge Anthony Lowe said: "You were not the most mature 17-year-old. The internet allows people to behave in an uninhibited way they wouldn't dream of in the real world. You caused a young girl to question what she had done so she has feelings of guilt and anxiety."

He gave Underwood a two-year community order, 120 hours unpaid work, ordered him to carry out 35 rehabilitation activity days, and gave him a three-year sexual harm prevention order.