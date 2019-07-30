Livestock worker kicked cow 14 times at Shrewsbury slaughterhouse

Dewi Williams, 53, was unloading cows to ABP slaughterhouse in Battlefield, Shrewsbury when the first one off the lorry fell down.

He was seen kicking the animal multiple times on CCTV, before allowing more cows off the lorry. The routine was repeated more times during the ordeal, which lasted around 40 minutes.

Mike Davies, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court: "At around 4.24pm on October 30, a delivery of cattle was made to ABP by Williams Transport. The driver was the defendant.

"The security guard saw footage of the defendant kicking one of the cattle. He heard a noise which he described as 'like somebody hitting a windbag'.

"The guard asked why he was kicking the cow, and he said it was to make it stand up."

During the incident, Williams was also seen trying to move the cow's back legs and twisting its head and neck to get it to stand up.

Mr Davies added: "The welfare officer attended and the cow was humanely put down.

"He was interviewed voluntarily. He told the officer that he had seen vets use the technique to get fallen cows up."

Williams has been a livestock transporter for 13 years and told the officer he had never been faced with such an incident, and claimed the security guard encouraged him to let the cattle leave the ramp, trampling over the downed cow, a claim which the guard denied.

Williams, of Upper Ala Road, Pwllheli, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Adrian Roberts, defending Williams, said: "He wasn't trying to torment it. The sole purpose of what he was trying to do was to get it off the ramp and into the pen.

"This is more a case of incompetence than wilfully harming the animal. He is well regarded and described by those who know him as being calm and patient."

He also said Williams has enrolled on a college refresher course to be able to deal with such incidents.

Magistrates accepted that his actions were not malicious, and fined him £300. He was also told to pay £1863 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.