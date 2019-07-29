Menu

Advertising

Wheel arch abandoned after car hits gate in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A car smashed into a gate in a Market Drayton street, "demolishing" a wall and inadvertently leaving a wheel arch as a calling card.

The wheel arch left at the scene. Photo: @MDraytonCops

The crash happened between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, damaging a gate and sandstone wall in Buntingsdale Road.

A wheel arch was left at the scene, and police asked anyone with information to call 101.

Nicola Docksey told the Drayton Crier Facebook group: "Just got home to discover my front gate and hedge has been demolished... and the adjoining sandstone post... and the careful driver has kindly left their wheel arch behind so we can track them down.

"If anyone sees a vehicle that fits without a wheel arch... please do report it or comment with the details so at they can have the chance to fix their mess."

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News