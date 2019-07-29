Lightning Mclean: Danger driver led police on 100mph chase on M54

Fran Mclean, 49, sped off in her Citroen Picasso when she saw police at Wrekin Retail Park at around 11.10am on October 9 last year.

She went the wrong way around a roundabout and weaved in and out of traffic on the M54 in a shocking display of driving, a court heard.

Prosecutor Rob Edwards told Shrewsbury Crown Court: "Her car left the car park at speed, spinning its wheels.

"Officers decided to follow it. It travelled at speed towards the peanut-shaped island outside the retail park.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

"At that point the vehicle was being driven dangerously. The police activated their sirens and blue lights.

"The car continued at speed and went the wrong way around a roundabout, causing other cars to swerve out of the way.

"It made its way onto the dual carriageway to Junction 6 of the M54.

"It was weaving in and out of traffic and using the hard shoulder. It was travelling in excess of 100mph."

Mclean then approached the exit at Junction 3 for Wolverhampton but attempted to rejoin the motorway at the last moment, clipped a kerb and burst a tyre, coming to a stop facing the wrong way.

Mr Edwards added: "She was arrested and taken to the police station. She made a full admission.

"She said she thought if she drove faster she could lose the police vehicle. When asked why she did it, she said she didn't trust anyone."

Mclean, of Hayes Road, Arleston, admitted to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Judge Anthony Lowe deferred sentence until August 16 for reports.